Borderlands 4 Release Date Has Nothing To Do With GTA 6

There is a lot of hype built around Borderlands 4, but there’s even more for Grand Theft Auto VI. The next GTA installment has been in the talks for years now among the gaming community. It’s even left some publishers reportedly ready to move their games’ release dates at a moment’s notice after GTA 6’s launch date is unveiled. So, does Borderlands 4’s new release date have anything to do with GTA 6?

Yesterday, Randy Pitchford from Gearbox Software took to the web to announce that Borderlands 4 was coming sooner than expected. According to Randy, things have been going incredibly well at the studio. We’re looking at the base case scenario for the game development, which allowed the team to move the launch date ahead of their planned release.

We can now expect Borderlands 4 to launch on September 12, 2025. While it’s just a couple of weeks early, that quickly led some to assume Gearbox Software knows Rockstar Games’ planned launch date for their anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI installment. However, Randy claims this is not the case.

Randy took to X and confirmed that the developers had pushed the game ahead because they were confident in the game’s development trajectory. Likewise, the decision had nothing to do with any other product’s launch date. So, for now, it looks like we can continue to speculate about the release date for the next GTA game.

Meanwhile, if you’re interested in Borderlands 4, we know a new developer highlight will take place this evening at 5 PM ET through Sony’s PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels. It should include some new gameplay footage and new highlights of weapons we’ll have access to. That said, you can again mark your calendars for its new release date when it will launch on Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.