Three Major Video Game Publishers Reportedly Delaying Games To Avoid GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto VI is going to be a behemoth of a video game release. We know this is going to make some record-breaking sales, and already, publishers other than Take-Two Interactive are stressing over its release. Today, we’re finding out that there are reportedly three major publishers looking to avoid GTA 6 at all costs.

I’m sure you’ve seen plenty of these reports in the past. But with Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive remaining quiet, no one knows just when GTA 6 will land. It’s like a massive event that everyone, from fans to rival developers, is keeping close tabs on. Recently, The Game Business noted that they have heard from three major video game publishers that will be ready to delay their games to avoid GTA 6.

GTA 6 doesn’t have a release date yet. Instead, we know that the developers aim to launch the game this year. That is keeping many studios on edge, as they can’t compete with the game when it does drop. This will be a major release that, depending on its launch, one consultant suggests might even tank entire studios.

But even delaying games around this title launch can be problematic. As reported by The Game Business, a boss for a major AAA publisher also noted that there will be a potential influx of studios putting their games out early. So, now you have other competitor games trying to gain attention from players. Additionally, depending on when the game releases, delaying their games out of the summer means you have an influx of competitor games and holiday sales or Black Friday events to worry about.

Clearly, the industry has plenty of concerns about when GTA 6 will launch. With little to no news on the official release date, we could see Rockstar Games push this title back to next year. Regardless, whenever this game does launch, the lead curator for Day of the Devs feels this would be good for the games industry ecosystem.