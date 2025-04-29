Roblox’s Sorcery Heavenly Restriction Guide

So, do you believe in magic? If you’re a gamer, that answer is easily “yes” because magic is a key construct of many gaming titles, including many recent ones of note. The thing that many are always looking for, though, is a new experience to help them “expand their magics” in a meaningful way. So, for those who play in a certain universe, you might want to try out Roblox’s Sorcery. The game is based on the concept of becoming a sorcerer through various trials and then unleashing your magic on others. However, the game is also wise about making you earn it, so you can’t just pop in and get the best stuff.

In this guide, we’ll help you with the special attack called Heavenly Restriction, which isn’t the easiest thing to get in the game. Don’t worry, though. We’re here to help!

How To Get Heavenly Restriction In Roblox’s Sorcery

Let’s start with the basics. That way, you don’t just go right from this guide to try and get the special power boost…because many of you likely can’t get it right now. One of the key reasons for that is you must be level 60 in the game and be at least a Grade 2 Sorcerer. So, yeah, that’ll take some time in and of itself.

After achieving that rank, you’ll need to go get an item called the “True War Remnant.” That’s another tricky thing to discuss because it only drops during quests, with no particular one being the “easy way” to acquire it. If you grind through, though, you’ll eventually procure it and be ready for the next step…which is getting the Void Key…which is also an item that is only found via random quest drops. Do you sense how annoying this quest is now?

Once you do all of that… you’ll head back to the main overworld and look for the black gate that the key goes into. You’ll be asked to accept certain “risks” by entering. Accept them, as there’s no other way forward in this quest.

Enter this “Void” and then activate the True War Remnant. Then comes the really hard part…allowing your character’s health to hit zero. That’s right, to get this massive power boost, you’ll need to let your character die, which creates a “rebirth” that’ll allow you to have the Heavenly Restriction given to you outright.

…it just happens to come at the cost of everything you’ve gotten so far, and you can’t use cursed techniques afterward! Is this worth the cost? That’s up to you to decide.