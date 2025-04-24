Frostpunk 1886 Officially Announced As A Reimagining Of The Original Game

11 Bit Studios has revealed a brand new game that will be in the marketplace in a few years. While we know the studio is hard at work putting together their next big release this year, The Alters, they have unveiled another project that was also tossed into development at the start of this year. Players who found the original Frostpunk fun will want to check out Frostpunk 1886.

A new announcement trailer was released today, which you can view below. The trailer doesn’t offer much, and we might not see new marketing materials for a while. That’s because the developers are not anticipating this game getting released into the marketplace until sometime in 2027. However, a press release that was sent out way does help fill us in a little bit about what fans can expect.

As stated in the title, this is a complete reimagining of the original Frostpunk game. When Frostpunk 1886 releases, we’ll see new content, mechanics, laws, and more. Likewise, the original game used the studio’s proprietary Liquid Engine. That engine was shut down, so this new game will be made using the Unreal Engine.

We’re certainly interested in seeing how this new game will play out. With developers wanting to expand on the game, we won’t see just a reskin with the new engine and visual overhauls. But again, since this game is not set to release until 2027, we might be waiting around for a little while until new marketing materials come out into the marketplace.

That said, Frostpunk 2 is available right now on PC. Unfortunately, we’re still waiting for a release date to be unveiled for the console platforms. This might hold you over until the next release makes its way out.