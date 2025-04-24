Gameranx

PS Plus Will Lose A Big Collection Of Games Next Month

by

Several games are taking their exodus from the service.

If you’re gaming on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, you are likely subscribed to PlayStation Plus. PS Plus is almost necessary for gaming especially if you want to play online multiplayer. However, to go one step further, if you’re at least subscribed to PS Plus Extra or Premium, you can access the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. It’s a big collection of games you can access for free. However, next month, we’re going to see a lot of these games get removed.

Unfortunately, the PlayStation Plus doesn’t have the same deal as Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service. While Xbox Game Pass will see games cycle in and out of the service, we know first-party titles will remain on the service. That doesn’t apply to the PS Plus, so some first-party games are sadly set to be removed.

Recently, a new collection of games was added to the Leaving Soon category. Thanks to Push Square, we’re getting a heads-up on the addition of these games to the service. We’ll include all of the games being removed from the service below, so this will be your last chance to enjoy them through the service. Hopefully, there’s nothing on here that you have been putting off playing.

PS Plus Leaving Soon

  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • Before Your Eyes
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Enter the Gungeon
  • Ghostrunner
  • Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • inFAMOUS: Second Son
  • Journey to the Savage Planet
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
  • MotoGP 24
  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
  • Portal Knights
  • Resistance 2Resistance: Fall of Man
  • The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
  • The Sims 4: Island Living
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
  • Stranded: Alien Dawn
  • Synth Riders
  • Walkabout Mini Golf

As noted by Push Square, the game will be removed on May 22, 2025. So, you have a little bit of time left to try these games out. That said, we should see an influx of new games coming to the service next month.

