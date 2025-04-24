PS Plus Will Lose A Big Collection Of Games Next Month

If you’re gaming on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, you are likely subscribed to PlayStation Plus. PS Plus is almost necessary for gaming especially if you want to play online multiplayer. However, to go one step further, if you’re at least subscribed to PS Plus Extra or Premium, you can access the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. It’s a big collection of games you can access for free. However, next month, we’re going to see a lot of these games get removed.

Unfortunately, the PlayStation Plus doesn’t have the same deal as Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service. While Xbox Game Pass will see games cycle in and out of the service, we know first-party titles will remain on the service. That doesn’t apply to the PS Plus, so some first-party games are sadly set to be removed.

Recently, a new collection of games was added to the Leaving Soon category. Thanks to Push Square, we’re getting a heads-up on the addition of these games to the service. We’ll include all of the games being removed from the service below, so this will be your last chance to enjoy them through the service. Hopefully, there’s nothing on here that you have been putting off playing.

PS Plus Leaving Soon

Batman: Arkham Knight

Before Your Eyes

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Enter the Gungeon

Ghostrunner

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

Grand Theft Auto V

inFAMOUS: Second Son

Journey to the Savage Planet

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

MotoGP 24

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Portal Knights

Resistance 2Resistance: Fall of Man

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame

The Sims 4: Island Living

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

Stranded: Alien Dawn

Synth Riders

Walkabout Mini Golf

As noted by Push Square, the game will be removed on May 22, 2025. So, you have a little bit of time left to try these games out. That said, we should see an influx of new games coming to the service next month.