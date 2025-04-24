Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer Continues To Hit Milestones

Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the biggest video game launches in recent years. There is so much hype built around this game, and fans cannot wait to see new marketing materials. Unfortunately, Rockstar Games is keeping things under a tight lid right now. All we have is one trailer, and that one video continues to rack up some massive views.

Rockstar Games GTA 6 doesn’t have a release date yet. We had our first trailer back in December 2023, and with it came the reveal of a launch in 2025. Unfortunately, since then, Rockstar Games has been radio silent. They are busy working on this game, and with no updates, all we can do is speculate that we’ll still see this game launch at some point this year.

However, the hype is not dying down. Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re finding out that the first trailer hit a new milestone. Fans continue to pour in views for this one trailer. Today, we’re finding out that the trailer has hit over 250 million views. That’s quite an insane amount of views, but it goes to show that this game is a very big deal.

We’re hopeful it delivers in a big way, but we’re also hopeful we’re not sitting around much longer before some more marketing materials are released. Rumors continue to pour in about when we’ll get the next trailer, and so far, none have panned out.

Of course, with the first trailer continuing to hit new milestones with views and players talking about the game, marketing for it has been a breeze. There’s not a big push to see new marketing materials to keep fans talking as we’re doing marketing for them with the amount of chatter there has been for the game. At any rate, we’ll just have to sit by and continue waiting for Rockstar Games to pull back the veil with a new Grand Theft Auto VI trailer and, hopefully, a specific release date to come with it.