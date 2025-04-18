Lords of The Fallen Version 2.0 Adds Friend Pass – Is This The Next Big Feature In Video Games?

This could be the next big trend in video games, if it catches on.

CI Games has made a new announcement for Lords of the Fallen that could indicate that a new trend is starting in the console gaming space.

They have revealed Lords of the Fallen Version 2.0, which is only available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, and comes with many great improvements, such as a jump button. However, the big feature that has to be front and center is Free Friend’s Pass.

CI Games’ Free Friend’s Pass allows a new player to go through the game with another player in online co-op without paying for the game. It’s a very similar system to the Friends Pass system that EA Originals’ Hazelight Studios set up for their games It Takes Two and Split Fiction.

But if Hazelight Studios’ games were designed in such a way to be two player multiplayer from the ground up, Lords of the Fallen does allow you to play through the game solo or with a friend.

So, you can actually start out on Lords of the Fallen now by creating your own character and playing through the tutorial. Afterwards, you can then connect with another player. You can play through the whole game in this way, as long as you are playing with that other player.

And this is where Lords of the Fallen’s other new big announcement comes in. It now has shared-progression crossplay co-op. To spell that out, two players can now play through the entire story campaign together, retaining their loot and vigor. They can even revive each other in case one of the players fall.

Now, there are some requirements so that two players can stay in sync. Both players need to be in the same “New Game.” They also need to have defeated the same number of bosses, give or take one boss.

The Friends Pass system is something of a built in necessary in Hazelight Studios’ games. Because Josef Fares only makes co-op two player games, they’re incentivized to let players find someone to play it, regardless of what platform they’re on.

Lords Of the Fallen’s system, on the other hand, is an intriguing new path to let gamers play games for free. In 2025, few gamers play games that are genuinely free, and most gamers who don’t pay for games play free-to-play games.

There’s still a lot of developers who make games that are intended to be sold at retail prices, but could also stand to find new players. Instead of changing the monetization model completely, friends pass systems could be a gateway for ‘free’ players to enjoy real ‘premium’ game experiences.

And if this system proves feasible, it could breathe life to many retail priced games that need more players for multiplayer. And so, we are certain rooting for CI Games and Lords of the Fallen Version 2.0 to prove that this system works and it’s worth it for developers to try it out.

In the meantime, you can watch the official Lords of the Fallen Version 2.0 trailer below.