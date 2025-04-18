PlayStation Plus Prices Have Increased Around The World, Following PS5 Price Hikes

American gamers have been lucky so far because of something central to PlayStation’s business, so far.

Sony has quickly followed up price increases of their PlayStation 5 consoles with even more price increases, for their PlayStation Plus subscription service.

As reported by Kotaku, Sony first announced the price increases for the following countries last April 9:

Argentina

Australia

Bolivia

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Ecuador

El Salvador

Guatemala

Honduras

Indonesia

Malaysia

Mexico

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

Uruguay

They then confirmed price increases happening in Canada. These are the old and new 12 month subscription prices for each PlayStation Plus tier:

Essential – CAD $ 95 to $ 110

Extra – CAD $ 155 to $ 190

Premium – CAD $ 190 to $ 225

Sony announced price increases for PlayStation 5 consoles in several countries and regions a few days earlier. However, this may be a misleading picture, because Sony has actually been increasing their prices for all their products and services overall in at least the past two years.

Yesterday, we shared an analysis from YouTuber Nintendo Forecast, who explained that Sony cannot avoid making these price increases. Sony was used to selling their consoles in particular as loss leaders, but because of the unfavorable market conditions, they need to raise prices so that they can continue to be profitable, and therefore, a feasible business.

As Nintendo Forecast argued, these price increases are really about catching up to the ongoing effects of inflation. He believes that with these new prices, Sony is still selling these products at a loss. That should point out how unfavorable these market conditions are.

Nintendo Forecast also addressed why American consumers have been sheltered from PlayStation priced increases so far. Even though Sony Group is based in Japan, PlayStation is headquartered in California.

Since their sales go to the US instead of Japan, Sony can hold off on these price increases in the US. Ironically, it also explains why PlayStation has been experiencing steep price increases in Japan.

But it certainly seems like Sony may not be able to hold off on increasing PlayStation prices in the US forever. As many gamers are anticipating that US tariffs will harm the US video game industry, Nintendo Forecast speculates that the only reason Sony hasn’t increased prices already, is because they don’t want to do it twice in a row this year.

And so we see that these gamers can’t just avoid the effects of tariffs and unfavorable market conditions by holding onto the PlayStation 5 consoles they already own. Gamers should probably also be prepared to see the prices of PlayStation 5 games increase as well.