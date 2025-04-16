Cronos: The New Dawn Gets A Brand New Gameplay Trailer

Cronos: The New Dawn is the next major survival horror game from the Bloober Team. While the game developers have a long line of horror games to look back on, they likely have more than a few fans tuning in now than before. That’s because this is the same team that developed the successful remake of Silent Hill 2.

Bloober Team showed they have the chops to work on a major horror gameplay experience. Of course, that was taking an already incredible horror game and giving it a modern touch. So, we’re more than a little interested in seeing how a new IP from this team does in the marketplace post-Silent Hill 2 remake. That’s where Cronos: The New Dawn is coming into play.

Thanks to IGN, this upcoming survival horror game just released a new gameplay trailer. You can view that footage in the video embedded below. It’s a better look at some of the combat and monsters we’ll fight off when it drops. However, we can help clear the air if you haven’t kept tabs on this game.

Bloober Team has unveiled that Cronos: The New Dawn takes place in a world that experienced an event, turning everything into a harsh wasteland filled with monstrous beasts. Most of humanity didn’t make it through this cataclysmic event, but those who have are known as travelers.

Players are tasked with finding these rifts that will allow travelers to go back in time. From there, you can capture individuals who are going to perish. While we don’t necessarily see this aspect in the gameplay trailer, we’re instead looking more at what combat will be like.

Unfortunately, we don’t have a release date attached quite yet. Instead, the Bloober Team hopes to get this game out into the marketplace sometime this year. When the game is released, you’ll be able to find it on the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.