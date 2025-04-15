Xbox Game Pass April 2025 Wave 2 Games Confirmed

If you’ve subscribed to Xbox Game Pass for very long then you probably already know that each month features two waves. Each wave brings players a new set of games to enjoy. The first wave happens at the start of the month meanwhile the second wave won’t happen until midway through, where its collection of games will help keep players engaged to the service until the following month. Today, we’re finally getting word on what games are coming to the service for the second half of April.

Taking to the official Xbox Wire blog, Microsoft highlighted the new games coming to the subscription service. Some of which we had already knew about. We’ll list down the entire selection of games coming to the service below along with when they will officially get added into the mix.

Xbox Game Pass April 2025 Wave 2

Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 15 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Neon White (Console) – April 16 Now with Game Pass Standard

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 16 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Crime Scene Cleaner (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 17 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Tempopo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 17 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 24 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Towerborne (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 29 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Far Cry 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 30 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Anno 1800 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 1 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 1 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Dredge (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 6 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard



Meanwhile, if you have been following Xbox Game Pass with each new wave announcement, you know that a slew of games are also unveiled to be leaving the service. The same thing can be said for the second wave of April. Fortunately, there is a special discount available for subscribers. If you’re interested in keeping the game, you can find it available at a special 20% discount that will be available until the games officially leave the service. Likewise, if you need a reminder you can find the first wave of games from this month right here.

Leaving Xbox Game Pass April 30