Roblox Implements New Public Beta For Badge System

Badges and other similar achievements are things that are quite common in certain gaming titles, including Roblox. The reason that they are there is so they can show off the various actions or accomplishments that gamers have gotten within the game during their time in it. In this game’s case, they were also shown in the order that they were received, which meant that if you had a badge, you were particularly proud of, it wouldn’t exactly “be on display” for too long if you got other badges after it. However, a new change is being made to get rid of that limitation.

Over on their blog, the dev team revealed a “Badget Reordering System” that is now in the public beta, which means you can try it out for yourself and see if it’s up to snuff:

“Today is an extremely exciting day, because we are proud to announce the Public Beta launch of the Badges Reordering feature! This has been a big ask in the community for many, many years now. We apologize for the lengthy delay, and we truly value your patience!

Previously, badges were displayed in the order in which they were created. Many have noted how this makes it difficult to create logical and aesthetic badge groupings on the experience details page. So, we have created a new UI to order badges directly on the Creator Hub! For details on how to use the tool, refer to the Creator Hub guide 261, which is now updated with a section on this feature.”

The team makes it clear in its post that this is a “forever work-in-progress,” so you’re more than welcome to leave suggestions and see what improvements you feel should be made to the system so that your badges can be displayed in the way YOU want them so everyone knows what feats YOU are most proud of.

Now, for some, this might seem like a rather small fix. In some ways, it is, which is why the fanbase has been asking for this feature for some time now. Even the Roblox team admitted that. However, it’s these small quality-of-life features that can have the most important on a game’s community, especially when it’s a highly-requested feature. It shows that the team is listening to fans and trying to make the game better for them in big ways and small ways.

So, if this is a feature you’ve wanted, jump into the beta and help make it perfect!