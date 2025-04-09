Survey Finds Over 60 % Of Xbox / PlayStation Gamers Are Positive About The Switch 2

DFC Intelligence has shared some interesting public opinion research results in relation to the Switch 2.

DFC shared their own market analysis for the Switch 2 beyond their corporate clients to the general public. Included in this report is the results of three surveys they held to gauge interest in the console.

The first survey sought out opinions from high-end PC gamers. What they found is that over 44 % of these gamers have a Nintendo Switch to supplement or complement their PC gaming. In the second survey, they talked to 1,000 PlayStation and Xbox users. For this one, they found out that 67 % of these console gamers also have a Nintendo Switch.

Finally, they prepared a survey with 600 PlayStation and Xbox users, to ask them directly, what do you think of the Switch 2? Incredibly enough, they found that over 61 % of these respondents were positive towards the new console. 20 % of respondents were the most excited, and seemed certain to be early adopters. 41 % were then positive, but cautious. Some of these respondents may opt to get a Switch 2 much later.

It’s worth noting how the rest of the survey broke down. A significant 30 % of respondents were negative on the console, and the remaining 9 % were undecided on what to think. The overall picture indicates that opinion on the Switch 2 is polarized, but there are still more gamers who are positive on the new console.

Other surveys and public opinion research may yield different results in time, but this is still an interesting snapshot in what the public sentiment is around the new console. We know a lot of gamers are polarized vs. the Switch 2, as it’s all over the internet. This is possibly because of pricing of the console and its games, or some misinformation surrounding Nintendo, or the viral spread of voices from gamers who just don’t like Nintendo.

But DFC’s survey seems to indicate, as loud and numerous as that group is, there are still more gamers who like Nintendo, and are willing to give the Switch 2 a chance. Even the misinformation, some of which may have also gotten through to these gamers, was not enough to harm the sentiment around the console and the company making it.

If these survey results accurately reflect real sentiment, then the Switch 2 is going to be successful at launch. We don’t know if the Switch 2 will go on to match or surpass the Switch’s success, but there’s still reason to believe it’s going to work out for Nintendo just fine.