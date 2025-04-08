Nintendo Switch 2 Piranha Plant Camera Has Significant Drop In Resolution Quality

The Nintendo company just finished its big Nintendo Direct presentation last week. Fans worldwide tuned in to see a more detailed overview of the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console and learn more about the video games that would come with it. During the presentation, Nintendo took some time to highlight its GameChat feature, which includes a new camera peripheral.

This camera is used for a few different things. One of these is talking with friends, which can highlight the player, giving everyone a look at your face as you play through a video game. Likewise, with the camera, players can use it to interact with various video games. However, what might have surprised some fans is that there is already an alternative option outside of the standard Nintendo Switch 2 camera.

As we reported last week, Hori introduced the Piranha Plant camera. Designed over the iconic Mario enemy, it is a bit cheaper and has a few additional benefits. For instance, the camera is set within the mouth of the Piranha Plant, which can be closed, covering it up. Furthermore, the base has a clip, which gives consumers a few other options for mounting the camera.

But today, thanks to the folks over at VGC, we’re finding out that the camera from Hori only offers 480p resolution. It’s a significant drop from the standard camera offered directly by Nintendo with 1080p resolution. Seeing the cameras in action for a more direct comparison will certainly be interesting. Of course, we’ll first have to wait for the console to launch on June 5, 2025.

While the Nintendo Direct was held last week, new details about the console are still finding their way online. For instance, we recently learned that the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons won’t feature the Hall effect thumbsticks. Likewise, it doesn’t look like Nintendo is interested in adding an achievement system for its console. We’re sure even more news will emerge to the public as we approach its official launch date.