Nintendo Switch 2 Maximum Cartridge Capacity Size Confirmed

Nintendo just had its big week. Last week, we had the official Nintendo Direct presentation, which focused on the Nintendo Switch 2. It was an hour-long presentation that featured details about the console hardware itself, peripherals, and some video games coming to the platform. One of those games coming our way will be Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt Red is gearing up to release their latest RPG hit into the marketplace again. This time, we’ll get it with the Nintendo Switch 2, and best of all, it’s on a cartridge. So, you shouldn’t have to worry about downloading the game and its files taking up your storage space. That said, there’s still some wonder about how much space a game has on the new Nintendo Switch 2 cartridge.

It turns out it might not be as much as some had hoped. According to a report by Nintendo Life, the new cartridges for the upcoming Switch 2 will have 64 GB. That’s the maximum cartridge size available. The publication credits YouTube channel Beatemups, who recently attended an event for the Switch 2.

During the event, they spoke with a representative for CD Projekt Red, who confirmed that the game required the maximum cartridge size available for the system, which was 64GB. Some might wonder how much of a hit this will be for other AAA games outside of Nintendo’s first-party lineup.

We might see more games released that are not available physically on the cartridge. We might also see physical releases, but the download requirements remain attached. That, after all, is the case for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 edition games. As we learned earlier today, the actual upgrades from the Switch release are locked behind an online download.

Of course, this wasn’t the only piece of Nintendo Switch 2 news today. We also learned that Nintendo is passing up the idea of adding achievements along with the new Joy-Cons, which don’t feature the Hall effect thumbsticks. We’re sure even more details will be online before the console drops on June 5, 2025.