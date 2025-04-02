Dead Sails – The Best Current Roblox Codes

Are you looking for some help sailing this zombie-filled world’s open seas? Dead Sails tasks you to endure the apocalypse with zombies roaming about. You’ll have to maintain a boat, fish for goods, purchase resources, ensure your boat is fueled, and scout out the area for doubloons. Fortunately, you can find quite a few free doubloons through the use of codes.

As the game description spells out for us, this game is centered around 2025, when the world is collapsing. Plenty of survivors are seeking a safe haven so you don’t have to try and endure this world alone. While the game was only released this year, it’s gaining quite a bit of attention, and with it comes some free codes. These codes we have right now are all about Benjamins, or I should say doubloons.

What Are Roblox Codes?

Codes are just what you’re probably imagining right now. These are free cheats that you can add to your game. The codes offer you a variety of bonuses to help boost your progression with exclusive gear, perks, and more. Likewise, these codes can vary from game to game and may not always work. So, some of these codes might stop working after a long time. Regardless, these codes can pop up from a variety of places. Developers might drop them online through social media platforms like X or Discord, so you never know when a new code will be added into circulation.

How To Enter Codes

Entering codes is pretty straightforward. All you need to do is click on the icon showing two hands shaking. It’ll be on the top of your screen. From there, you will get a menu option to input a code. Like with other Roblox games, if the code no longer works, you’ll get an invalid error message.

Currently Active Codes

Release – 10 Doubloons

CRABS – 15 Doubloons

RELEASETHETRIDENT – 20 Doubloons

Patchverify – 20 Doubloons

Update1 – 20 Doubloons