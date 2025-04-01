New FCC Discovery Might Give Us Insights Into The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

There is never any shortage of rumors and leaks in the video game industry. Fortunately for us, the Nintendo Switch 2 details that are making their way around the web will be cleared up tomorrow. We know that Nintendo Direct will happen tomorrow, and with it, we’ll have plenty of exciting news to talk about. However, a new FCC filing might have spoiled some news regarding the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller.

The news comes from IGN, which credits Famiboards. Essentially, there’s just one particular area that is changing for this controller. From what it looks like, the big change here is that the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller will have a headphone jack. That’s notable because we didn’t get that feature with the original Pro controller release, while rival platforms have that feature in their dedicated first-party controller lineup.

It’s also leaving most fans hoping that we will finally get some kind of voice chat feature to make talking with friends a whole lot easier. That one small feature could play a big role in how players go about their online gaming experience with the Nintendo Switch 2, but we’ll have to wait and see if that comes to fruition.

As mentioned, we don’t have long to wait. The Nintendo Direct will be held tomorrow. We’re going to get a whole lot more information than just the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller. It’s been confirmed that the presentation will run an hour long.

With it, we should learn more about when the console will be released into the marketplace and the price point Nintendo aims to make for the Nintendo Switch 2. Furthermore, rumors online have suggested that we might also get access to start pre-ordering console units tomorrow, but again, we’ll know if that proves to be true soon enough.