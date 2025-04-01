Silent Hill F Creative Director Revealed Making A New Otherworld Was A Challenge

Silent Hill fans were surprised a few years ago that Konami was bringing this IP back into the limelight. So far, we have one solid video game experience since the attempt to bring this IP back around. With the Bloober Team bringing Silent Hill 2 back into the marketplace and receiving so much success, the bar is set high for what follows next. One of those next game attempts to see some success with the Silent Hill fandom is Silent Hill F.

Silent Hill F is a brand new entry to the franchise. Developed by NeoBards Entertainment, the game will be a bit of a departure from the series. Typically, most would associate Silent Hill games with the town of Silent Hill. However, there have been a couple of occasions where that wasn’t the case. In Silent Hill F, players are getting a drastically different setting, with the game set in a fictional 1960s Japanese town.

A recent Silent Hill transmission with Konami revealed a little more about the game. We received some visuals of the town in its standard location and the twisted Otherworld transition. Now, a new X post has prompted the studio creative director for NeoBards Entertainment to comment on the game.

One of the big challenges for us on SILENT HILL f was to create an interesting Otherworld for our new setting, finding that blend of new and nostalgic. https://t.co/AdLoqRCGIs — Al Yang (@QQBert) March 31, 2025

Al Yang replied to a Silent Hill post showcasing the Otherworld shrine location within the game. According to Al, creating an interesting Otherworld for a new setting was challenging. The developers were aiming to bring something new while blending nostalgia.

So far, the reception online from fans of the franchise seems rather positive with this installment. We’ll have to wait and see if the game holds up and how it compares to some of the more iconic installments of the franchise. Unfortunately, we don’t know just when we’ll get our hands on the game. Currently, there is no release date for Silent Hill F. However, we know that when this game is released, you’ll be able to pick it up on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.