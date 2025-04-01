Nintendo Music Adds Two Different Sets of F-Zero Music To The Service

It’s always interesting talking about Nintendo Music on this site because we get to dive not only into the music that helped define many gamers’ childhoods but also look at the games themselves and see which title Nintendo is bringing into the mix this time around. It’s been on quite a roll recently, and that includes bringing in both classic titles and more recent entries from the Switch lineup. Yesterday, The Big N decided that it would give F-Zero some love, bringing in two different sets of soundtracks from two different games in the roster. All told, 16 tracks from the franchise have now been added to the service.

As you can see below, the tracks are from the SNES and N64 entries to the series, and that’s going to be cool for long-time fans to listen to. However, it’s also fair to say that fans will want this to “be the beginning of something else” concerning Captain Falcon and his franchise.

Nintendo added F-Zero and F-Zero X Expansion Kit to Nintendo Music. F-Zero has 14 tracks and F-Zero X Expansion Kit has 6 tracks. — Stealth40k (@stealth40k.bsky.social) 2025-04-01T01:25:20.189Z

What do we mean by that? Simply put, the F-Zero franchise hasn’t had a new entry since the Gamecube era, despite many fans calling for Nintendo to bring it back in one form or another. Sure, we got a “99 entry” of the series for free via Nintendo Switch Online, but that was more of an “appetizer” kind of thing and not a full meal.

It’s equally as frustrating, given that Captain Falcon himself is a key member of a certain fighting game franchise, and every time fans think that he’s not in it for some reason, they freak out. Plus, there are former members of the franchise’s team who have come forward and said that they would love to make a new entry in the series if Nintendo asked it of them.

This all leads us to tomorrow when the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct will arrive. Many are crossing their fingers and hoping beyond hope that Captain Falcon will appear and show that a new game is finally coming. Many felt it was a missed opportunity that Nintendo didn’t bring the franchise back for the Switch era, especially given how much of a “shot in the arm” the system gave to “lesser Nintendo franchises.” However, with The Big N wanting to capitalize on fan desire for the new console and great games alongside it, this might be the time to pull the trigger and reboot the franchise.

Only time will tell. Until that point, though, enjoy the music.