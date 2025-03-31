Ghost of Yotei Gets New Information Via Official Website

Given the month we’re currently still in, it’s fair to think that only “one big Samurai game” is the focus of many players. While it’s true that a certain title from Ubisoft is doing very well, despite all the setbacks and delays that it had, it’s also true that there’s another game within this same “genre” that fans are looking forward to. That title is Ghost of Yotei by Sucker Punch. The reason for the hype is simple: Its predecessor is considered one of the greatest video games ever made. It was built with detail, care, and respect for Japanese history/culture and was a true joy to experience.

Thus, with Sucker Punch wanting to “up the ante” with the sequel, Ghost of Yotei has plenty of eyeballs on it. However, for the longest time, all we had to go off of for details on the game was the reveal trailer dropped last year. However, as certain insiders have noticed, the game’s website has posted new details about the game and put them out on Twitter for people to easily read. The details shed an interesting light on the game’s protagonist, Atsu, and her version of Japan.

First, her personal story is revealed: She’s seeking to avenge her father’s death. That immediately makes her different from Jin, the protagonist of the previous game, who was out to save an island from the Mongol invasion and rescue his uncle.

We already knew that the game would be set a while after the first title, but now we know it’s set in the year 1603, which leads to the arrival of different weapons for Atsu to use, including pistols. But, we also get to let her use dual swords and even kusarigama!

A key thing the website points out is the “wild” areas that surround the main mountain of Yotei. It’s here that Atsu will travel through within the bulk of the game, and you’ll have many unique encounters within. It’s clear that Sucker Punch will use the power of the PS5, and even the PS5 Pro, to its fullest to ensure that everything looks as beautiful and “realistic” as possible. We know how well they did when it came to the PS4, so now imagine them with the power of the PS5!

All in all, we’re now a bit better informed about what the game will be like, and with rumors of it coming out in July, it might be too long until we get to play it.