Team Ricochet Reveals Most Call Of Duty Cheating Reports Are Mistaken, Updates Will Let Players See Why They Really Lost

Honestly, this is the most embarrassing thing for a game studio to tell their own players.

Call of Duty’s Team Ricochet has shared their latest update on the state of their anti-cheat efforts. This time, they have something pretty spicy to say.

If you’re a hardcore Call of Duty fan, you already know that the online community has been complaining about the game for a while now. Cheating is not the only complaint that these players have leveled against the game. But they have alleged that it’s been serious enough that a lot of content creators and esports players have dropped Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Black Ops 6 for other games.

Given the perception that Activision doesn’t take cheating seriously enough, or even that they are lying to their players, Team Ricochet’s latest blog post is sure to raise a few eyebrows.

To quote Team Ricochet directly, on the matter of reporting cheaters:

“Reports made by players in-game are important to our anti-cheat efforts. However, we’ve found that many of these reports have been inaccurate in situations where the killing player might have had an intel advantage – such as when using Perks like Recon Scout or when having the advantage of a Spy Cam live ping.

Over 60% of received cheater reporting in Call of Duty: Warzone have been against console players, for example. Console cheating is possible, but our data has consistently shown it represents an extremely low population of detected cheaters when compared to PC, which means that this large volume of cheater reports are inaccurate even if the KillCams may have made it seem like the player was cheating.

To help resolve this, the team is making critical updates to the KillCam to help demystify gunfights and increase the accuracy of player reports. In Season 03, our studios are bringing a big update to the UI of KillCams to better recap the gameplay elements an attacker had active at the time of the engagement.”

They go on to explain that they are adding these notifications to the KillCam widget:

You’ll see the username, weapon, damage, and hits of the attackers who hit you.

You’ll be notified if you were pinged via line-of-sight or by UAC.

You’ll also be told if firing your weapon revealed your location.

We imagine this won’t be enough to satisfy some players, but it’s important to realize why Team Ricochet went with this arrangement. It isn’t just to let the players see if they really messed up, or if someone did use cheats on them. It’s also so that when those players, such as content creators, claim they were cheated on, their viewers and peers can see the evidence to corroborate or debunk those claims.

This will certainly be the most interesting thing players will be testing for the return of Verdansk. If Team Ricochet was correct about this all along, the Call of Duty community may have to have a reckoning among themselves. But of course, we’ll just have to see how it plays out.