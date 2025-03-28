Tower Defense Simulator – Best Current Roblox Codes

Tower Defense Simulator has been a solid Roblox game. After being released in 2019, the game is still going strong, with new updates to keep players active. If you haven’t played this game quite yet, you’re getting exactly what the name suggests, and that’s a tower defense game. Players will start with a little bit of money, which you’ll spend to place different characters around a map.

You’ll get a series of waves where enemies will attempt to reach your tower and damage it. That’s where you have to place your characters around the map strategically. With each character offering a different attack style, you’ll aim to keep the enemies from reaching your tower and defeat them quickly. Likewise, you’ll get money for each enemy you defeat, which you can then use to spend on more firepower.

What Are Roblox Codes?

Codes are just what you’re probably imagining right now. These are free cheats that you can add to your game. The codes offer you a variety of bonuses to help boost your progression with exclusive gear, perks, and more. Likewise, these codes can vary from game to game and may not always work. So, some of these codes might stop working after a long time. Regardless, these codes can pop up from a variety of places. Developers might drop them online through social media platforms like X or Discord, so you never know when a new code will be added into circulation.

How To Enter Codes:

Unfortunately, only one code is available on Tower Defense Simulator right now. While developers have regularly added new codes to the game, you’ll have to watch the next public drop. That said, to redeem the code, you only need to click the blue icon when you’re in the lobby. This will have the name “CODES” under it.

Tower Defense Simulator Codes:

When you select this icon, a menu will open, allowing you to enter the code. As mentioned, there’s only one code right now for the game, which is 1POINT7MIL. This code will give you a free Farm Tower skin if the tower is unlocked. If the code happens to be removed, you’ll see a generic invalid message pop up.