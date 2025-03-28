PlayStation Has A Team That Only Seeks Out Hidden Gems

PlayStation has some incredible games in its catalog. It is still going strong, with Sony introducing new IPs and sequel installments to established franchises. However, it’s not always easy to create new games. Some first-party studios might require more time than expected, causing gaps between new releases. That’s where having a team to seek out new third-party games already in the works could come in handy.

Fortunately, Sony PlayStation already has a team established for just this very thing. Phil Rosenberg, the SVP of Global Partner Development and Relations, recently had an interview posted on Sony. While he is soon stepping away from Sony after decades with the company, Phil noted that Sony PlayStation has a solid team for seeking hidden gems.

We have for instance in GPDR, the Content Ventures team led by Christian Svensson. There’s nobody better in the world than Christian and Shawne Benson at finding hidden gems and nurturing up-and-coming companies that are probably off the radar for most of us. They get tons of support from the third-party account management team and the partner development team, who are often the very first points of contact. [This team worked with] Annapurna Games very early on games like Stray. The same approach also led our support of Genshin Impact, Black Myth: Wukong and Stellar Blade for example. – Phil Rosenberg

The team is always searching for new exciting games that Sony can lend a hand in bringing out. That’s where we got games like Stellar Blade, Stray, and Black Myth: Wukong come out. This team at Sony is constantly looking to ensure that some of these incredible video game projects don’t miss a chance of getting highlighted.

Fortunately, they had some real success in bringing some of these games out. We’re sure that there are even more games in the works right now that the team is in talks with. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see who Sony partners up with next to help publish these games and bring them to the marketplace.

Likewise, we’re still waiting to see when Sony will announce its next State of Play event for this year. Since we just had one last month, it might be a while before Sony is ready to reveal its next set of announcements and updates. In the meantime, one game that had fans eagerly awaiting for on the PlayStation 5 had its release date announced this week. Check out when you can get your hands on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.