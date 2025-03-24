Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PlayStation 5 Release Date Revealed

We finally have a release date if you’ve been waiting for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle for the PlayStation 5. Bethesda’s YouTube channel just dropped a release date trailer highlighting the game’s upcoming release. Players interested in partaking in this grand new adventure with the iconic archeologist will get the opportunity on April 17, 2025.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was a hit when it launched for the Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. Interestingly enough, when it was unveiled, there was an understanding that the game wouldn’t be coming to the PlayStation 5. However, Microsoft has since changed its plans regarding their first-party games going multiplatform. So, not long ago, we saw the confirmation that PlayStation 5 would also see the game launched.

As mentioned, the Bethesda channel offered a quick release date reveal featuring actors Nolan North and Troy Baker. Players will get the game next month. However, you will also find the ability to get access to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle a little earlier if you’re interested.

It was confirmed that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Premium Edition will also be available. This edition can be pre-ordered, and you will be granted access to the game two days earlier. Beyond that, you’ll also get The Order of Giants story DLC, Temple of Doom outfit, a digital art book, and The Last Crusade pack featuring the Traveling Suit outfit and the Lion Tamer Whip.

But again, the standard base game release will come out on April 17, 2025. Meanwhile, those of you on Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms already have access to the game, as it launched in December last year. You can also find our Before You Buy coverage right here if you’re interested in our overall impressions of the game.