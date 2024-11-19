Stray Gets a Nintendo Switch Release

Stray the Kitty exploration platformer set in a dystopian cyberpunk city, will launch on the Nintendo Switch today. Perhaps the perfect December companion for Switch gamers who want to explore new environments, solve puzzles and figure out why the world is in the state it’s in.

In a video shared on YouTube by Nintendo of America, Stray was announced for the Nintendo Switch today. The exploration based, puzzle solving, 3d platformer was a hit when it was released in 2022 receiving rave reviews for brilliant level design, rich environments, clever storytelling and emotive themes.

It received 18 award nominations and 5 wins according to IMDB. One of the awards Stray won was the Best Debut Indie title of 2022. So there there are a lot of reasons to pick it up. However, the question on everyone’s mind is: how will it run on the Switches dated hardware. Released in 2017 on a then dated chip, it’s likely that concessions will have to be made. Hopefully the portability of the console will make up for it.

Of course, BlueTwelve Studio has likely been hard at work optimizing their game for the console. But the limitations are there. Big games have come to the Switch and done so in style, so it’s not impossible. Hopefully this game will serve as an example on how best to do a port rather than a cautionary tale. Time will tell. Regardless it’s a great game and we are lucky to have it.

If you’d like to read more on Stray or look at some of the guides we have to offer, click here. You can purchase a discounted digital copy of the game from Nintendo here.