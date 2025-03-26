The Chinese Room Has Added An Unexpectedly Delightful New Layer To Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2

There’s an interesting element in Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 that you may not have expected. It seems, you’re out to solve a mystery, making it part adventure game.

As explained in PC Gamer by editor Frasier Brown, there is definitely a lot of gratuitous blood curdling violence in the game, just like the ESRB promised. But as it turns out, in this vampire filled version of Seattle, the vampires frown on their kin doing things out in the open, lest humans find out about them.

And so, there’s a complicated dialogue system in place, that’s far more complex than what you may have gotten used to from Bioware, or more recently, Obsidian’s Avowed. Instead of just having to run down all your multiple choices, the game is made in such a way that characters will react differently and permanently based on what you tell them. If you play your cards right, you can use this system to make it easier to goad humans into an alley before feeding on them. But there’s a layer of uncertainty to these conversations.

Subsequently, you will have to learn and figure out how to make your way around Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2’s vampire society. Vampires will treat you differently on the onset depending on what vampire clan you’re affiliated in, between the Ventrue, Tremere, and Toreador. While you can sway some vampires with some sweet talk, if they don’t like your clan that will always get in the way. Developer The Chinese Room expects you to learn social graces, as they will often put you in situations where you have to talk to vampires from different clans at the same time.

Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 also has a complex reputation system, which isn’t as simple as picking one alignment for everyone to easily categorize you. Your reputation stands differently with different people, so their affiliations and other unique qualities all factor in if they like you or not. You may not necessarily get everyone in the game on the same page as you, but that just makes things more interesting, and potentially provide motivation for multiple playthroughs.

In any case, you will have to find your way around this little inner society, because there is a mystery to solve. Seattle’s status quo vampire leadership in the Camarilla is facing a severe unidentified threat. There have been murders and an attempted coup attempt already.

But on top of that, there’s a rebel faction called the Anarch, who’s actively moving vs. the Camarilla. Your player character jumps into the fray of all this to figure out who is the source of this conflict, and what to do about it.

Gamers who already know The Chinese Room already know to expect greatness. But with Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2, they may be poised to level up to one of the most famous and recognizable game developers in the industry. It’s not exaggeration to say that even with Grand Theft Auto 6 and the Switch 2 looming, it’s still in the running as the biggest release of 2025.