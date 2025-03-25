Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Japanese Voice Recording Is Finally Done

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is easily one of June’s more anticipated games. Fortunately, it looks like development is progressing, and we might not see this game slip past its scheduled release date. Today, Hideo Kojima offered a little update on this upcoming title.

If you want to get your hands on Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, you can expect it to be released on June 26, 2025. However, on Hideo Kojima’s X account, the famed game designer revealed to the public that he just wrapped up all the Japanese voice recordings for the game. Of course, he noted that there were some additional takes he hoped to get squared away.

The game is all coming together. This might be a minor update, but progress is progress, so we’ll take it. I’m sure one person who is glad to see things finally ending will be Hideo Kojima. It wasn’t long ago that we reported on his post, revealing that he was enduring a demanding period of game development.

We wrapped on all the Japanese voice recording the other day, but we had some additional takes. Thank you so much🙏👍🫶🙇🏻😍😅 pic.twitter.com/beNgyn1Ssy — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) March 25, 2025

Meanwhile, earlier this month, we also heard from Hideo Kojima about casting Luca Marinelli. According to Hideo, Luca is expected to surpass the performance we saw with Mads Mikkelsen in the previously released Death Stranding game. We’ll have to wait and see how well fans take up with this character in the game when it launches.

If you haven’t squared away your purchase for the game yet, you might be interested in the collector’s edition. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will have a rather packed collector’s edition if you’re interested in the PlayStation 5. It might set you back $229.99, but it will come packed with early access, a statue, a load of in-game items, and more. You can check out the trailer for the collector’s edition below.