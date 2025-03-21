Sony Patent Discovery Reveals A Solar-Powered PlayStation Controller

There are never any shortages when it comes to rumors and speculation in the video game industry. But we quite like finding patents. It’s a small window into what a company is considering. Now, these patents are not guarantees of what is coming, but they show a potential future look into companies like Sony. In fact, the patent we’re looking at today suggests the Sony patent is all about a solar-powered PlayStation controller.

Companies like Sony have made changes over the years when it comes to their controllers. With the launch of the PlayStation 5, we saw the reveal of Sony’s DualSense. It was a new controller with some advancements to help immerse players in whatever game they might be playing. However, much like previous generation Sony wireless controllers, you had to recharge the device rather than replace the batteries.

Thanks to Tech4Gamers, a new Sony patent suggests that a PlayStation controller release could come with solar-powered capabilities. The patent shows a slew of photovoltaic elements on the controller’s face, which would allow the battery to be charged through solar energy.

It’s another means to keep your controller charged and ready to go, especially if you leave it out where sunlight can reach it. Of course, I would imagine that some would be worried that their controller could become sun-faded over time. Maybe we’re dealing with some kind of material where that wouldn’t be an issue.

Regardless, this is only a Sony patent and not an official announcement. There’s nothing coming out right now that would include a controller that can be charged via sunlight. Still, it’s an interesting move, and we’re curious if anything will ever come out of this. But until then, we’ll just have to wait and see what Sony decides to cook up in regards to their controllers.