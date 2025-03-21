Nightdive Explains Why They Remastered System Shock 2 For The Last Time

Nightdive Studios has a rich history with the System Shock franchise. As we’ll explain below, the developer would not have ushered in a new era of rereleases of 2000s FPSes if not for the game. But today, they are jumping back in to explain why they made a remaster of System Shock 2 for the last time.

Nightdive’s employees each chimed in on this in an interview on Xbox Wire. Alex Lima, one of their developers, shared a clear explanation regarding the difference between a remake and a remaster:

“In a remake, we have the liberty of using modern engines, and we need to seek a specific type of talent when assembling a development team. In a remaster, we’re adapting legacy source code and doing lots of reverse engineering when that source code is lost.”

With this in mind, Nightdive CEO Stephen Kick shared the explanation for why they went with a remaster:

“With System Shock 2, the game was already in a playable state, it just needed the same care and attention we’ve brought to other games we’ve worked on from that generation. Improved graphics, performance, and the ability to play on console — so it was decided to remaster the game instead of completely remaking it.”

Kick also told Xbox the story that his journey to launching Nightdive Studios started because one day, he had a desire to play System Shock 2. His disc copy couldn’t work, and he found that it wasn’t available in digital stores. As it turned out, Kick had such a desire to make this happen that he ended up getting the rights to rerelease the game, and he founded the company to make the new version sometime in between.

We reported on this remaster back when it was still called System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition. At the time, Kick talked about porting the code to their KEX Engine, as well as adding in enhancement made by the game’s fan community. Today, System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster has gotten even beyond what they talked about then, but after all this time, their endgoal is finally in sight.

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary is releasing in June 26, 2025, to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, on Steam, Epic Game Store, and DRM-free with Nightdive’s old partners, GOG.

You can watch the latest System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary trailer below.