Roblox’s Ninja Time Has Been Bought By Ninja Studio

One of the reasons we keep talking about Roblox is because there are many layers to the game universe that the average player either doesn’t understand or wouldn’t think about because they’re only a player in this game world. The other elements to it are the dev team, who are constantly working on new features and tools for the game, and then the “creator studios” who make titles like Roblox’s Ninja Time. These are the games that comprise the bulk of the universe and keep people playing. What you might not have realized is that these individual games can be acquired outside of the main game itself.

Yeah, believe it. As noted by MSN.com, Roblox’s Ninja Time has officially been acquired by one of the game’s biggest creator studios: Boss Studios. They apparently teamed up with Luxinn Games LTDA to make it happen and spent about $4 million to get the title.

The first question you might have is, “Why would they do that?” That’s pretty easy to answer because despite being one of the “newer titles” in the universe, the game is extremely popular…and profitable. That alone would make anyone desire to own it for themselves. With a community of about 500K consistently playing it, that’s a large audience to market to and bank off of. Plus, the more you grow it, the more that number will increase, and your profits will increase.

The second question you might have is, “What is Boss Studios’ goal now that they own this?” Thankfully, they told MSN that:

“We are incredibly impressed by the immediate success of Ninja Time and excited to welcome it into our portfolio. Our first priority is ensuring the game fully complies with Roblox’s community guidelines by proactively removing any infringing content. Following that, we plan to significantly expand and enhance the game, introducing completely original features, compelling game mechanics, regular events, and high-quality updates. Our goal is not only to maintain the existing community but also to significantly grow and enrich it.”

There’s plenty to unpack in that, including the acknowledgment of “infringing content,” which is arguably one of the “staples” of this game’s universe. However, if they are able to remove all of that and build something that can be as “immersive” as they desire, this could become a model for all games within this title in the future. Naturally, that would require a lot of money, but the game is lucrative if you know what you’re doing, as Boss Studios has proven in the past.