Roblox Aiming To Help Creators By Refining Tools To Get Players To Try Their Titles

A big talking point in the Roblox community is the ability to create just about anything you want within the universe. That includes making entire worlds or focusing on making an expansive gaming experience to have others play. For some creator studios, this isn’t just something they do for fun. Instead, it’s something they do to make money and be a legitimate gaming studio in their own right. However, one of the problems with the game is that even when you make something really cool or unique, it’s not a guarantee people will try it out, especially when the universe has thousands upon thousands of things to play.

As noted by VentureBeat, the Roblox crew is aiming to help creators by offering new and refined tools to help ensure that gamers can not just find their games but get “organic suggestions” to ensure that the games pop up in their “Discovery” tabs and beyond. That includes improving the “Recommended For You” feature based on the data of players, what they’re playing, where they spend time with friends in the universe, etc.

Just as important, the dev team has promised that data concerning who tries out their games, their demographics and more will be provided to them. This can be a key tool in the long-run, as creators can refine their games, content offerings, and more to try and keep people playing while also appealing to those within “that same group.”

Another tool that can help change things is the “Friend Referral System.” Basically, those who play certain games and recommend them to friends will be rewarded for their “advertising.” Word-of-mouth can be a powerful tool in a game like this, and thus, it’s important to use it to the fullest.

Ads are another tool that has been outlined for improvement. The dev team states that an overhaul is coming to ensure that ads won’t just be more effective but that what’s being advertised to you and others will be worth it. As in, if there are creators who make rather “low-quality content,” that won’t get shown off as much as those who have created truly meaningful content that players might actually want to play.

Naturally, there is some work that can be done by creators to lure people to their titles, including having catchy thumbnails, accurate descriptions of what their games offer, frequent updates to show the game is always evolving and more.

As these features roll out, it’ll be interesting to see how useful they are to creators.