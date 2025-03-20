New Animation Team Attempting To Make Animated Programming Within Roblox Engine

One of the key features of Roblox is the ability to jump in and use its tools to create just about anything you want. That includes making clothing that you can post on the online marketplace to sell to other players. Or, you can take an even more creative route and use the special studio tools to make entire games or worlds within the universe to showcase to others and have them enjoy. In fact, the dev team has been growing the tools for those studio creators so that they can make even more grand things and do them quickly.

However, a new team named Yessir Media is attempting to do something that hasn’t been done before. They wish to use the Roblox engine…to make fully animated content. Yes, as in animation projects and not gaming projects. They’re being funded through seed money right now, and they’re hoping to get a project up on YouTube by this summer, so they’re not wasting any time. In a chat with Kids Screen, co-founder Will Bryan noted that by using this engine and certain other tools, they can crank out projects for kids to enjoy:

“What we want to do is alleviate the bottleneck of content volume for a fraction of the price and at much faster speeds than any other kind of traditional animation method. But we also want to tell stories in a style that’s extremely popular and tapped into the zeitgeist of kids.”

That’s an interesting thing to note on multiple levels. First, it’s true that the demographic for the game is 13 and under, but plenty of adults play the game, too. However, with the title having over 85 million active daily players worldwide, that would ensure that plenty of kids are playing, and would be interested in an animated series in this style.

They plan to do 3-7 minute episodes, which will help keep costs down and ensure production can happen in just a couple of weeks.

If you’re thinking, “Didn’t someone else do something along these lines a long time ago?” the answer is “Yes!” That would be the legendary Rooster Teeth brand, which took Halo’s engine and did something very similar via the equally legendary Red vs. Blue series. This series would become the longest-running internet franchise of all time.

Obviously, we’re not saying that this will have the same impact as that one, but it does show that the game’s tools and popularity can be used to create many different things.