Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Is Getting A Frightening New Nightmare Mode

Gamers who actually enjoy playing with our cheerleading zombie hunter will have huge reasons to jump back in.

Dragami Games has revealed that they are adding a brand new gameplay mode to Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP.

As reported by Gematsu, Nightmare Mode is not quite New Game Plus, but it certainly gives players motivation to go through the relatively short action title once again. Dragami is adding the mode as a free update on all platforms. However, you may not necessarily be able to play it the moment it comes out.

To unlock Nightmare Mode, you will have to finish the game, and get a happy ending, in either Original Mode or RePOP Mode. And getting the happy ending requires you to rescue all your classmates. Since it wasn’t mentioned, you may be able to earn Nightmare Mode by getting the happy ending in the easiest difficulty.

Nightmare Mode seems to embody what would be a bad dream that Juliet could be having. While the story and dialogue will stay the same, all the zombies you fight will have names. That directly suggests that these are other students that Juliet would have met at school, even students she would recognize.

Subsequently, all the “Voices of Darkness”, AKA the boss characters, get new parameters and behaviors, so you’ll have to learn the new ways you’ll need to take them out.

But this is more than a new difficulty mode. In the course of playing Nightmare Mode, you can pick up brand new items you can use to enhance Juliet’s abilities. You can read about those items below:

High-Power Dumbbells – Increases attack power.

Speed Armband – Increases attack speed.

Winged Sneakers – Increases movement speed.

Power Engine – Increases chainsaw movement speed.

Smart Chip – Speeds up Sparkle Hunting effects.

Chain Motor – Speeds up slicing QTEs.

High-Speed Loader – Increases blaster fire rate.

Special Backpack – Increases max ammo capacity.

On top of that, if you get to Stage 6 of Nightmare Mode, you will get the Zombie Hunter Skill “Aura of Legend.” This makes Juliet’s chainsaw larger, and also increases its attack range.

And as you can imagine, once you get these new abilities, you will be able to carry them over to other modes. There will also be a toggle to turn them off, so you can choose to play with or without them if you want.

Without belaboring the point, Dragami has continued to demonstrate that they are committed to keep on improving Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP. Maybe it’s too early to talk about making a real remaster of the game, or for that matter, a sequel. But this bodes well for Dragami continuing to bring Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP to more platforms as they come out, such as the Switch 2.

In the meantime, Nightmare Mode is coming to all platforms this April.