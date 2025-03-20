Overwatch 2’s Latest Hero, Freya, Gets An Introductory Story Trailer With A Cliffhanger

Blizzard has released their introduction story trailer for the latest hero coming to Overwatch 2, Freya.

Blizzard already introduced Freya a few weeks ago, but it was somewhat lost in the hype for the Le Sserafim x Overwatch 2 collaboration. But we’ll share her description straight from Blizzard’s blog:

“A deadly tracker. A precision hunter. A force of unstoppable skill. She’s Freja, the upcoming addition to the DPS roster. Once Overwatch’s most elite search-and-rescue operative turned relentless bounty hunter, Freja brings deadly accuracy and mobility to the fight. This is your chance to be the first to master her skills, develop new strategies, and sneak a peek at the next big threat before her official debut in Season 16.

Get hands-on with Freja’s deadly kit, built for players who thrive on accuracy, agility, and pure tactical domination. Her signature Revdraw Crossbow lets you fire precision explosive bolts, while Take Aim rewards your accuracy with devastating damage spikes. Need to reposition? Quick Dash and Updraft provide high mobility, letting her escape or strike from above. And when the moment is right, unleash Bola Shot, an explosive entangling bola that locks enemies in place, setting them up for devastating combos and team wipes.”

Today’s story trailer adds some more meat on these bones, as Freya literally leaps neck deep into Overwatch lore. In this short animation titled “The Hunt Begins”, she makes a rendezvous with Maximilien, one of wealthy power brokers in this world, and secretly a member of Talon. Maximilien commissioned her to bring back a stolen shipment on the Dark Web, but seemingly as a test. After revealing that he knows who she really is, he shares a picture of her actual target. And while Freya seemed hesitant to take more work from Max, she agrees to take the contract for this mysterious person with a fauxhawk.

But some of you may have recognized him even if his name didn’t show up on screen. The picture, which was also taken from older official art, is of Emre Sarioglu, a Turkish soldier who joined Overwatch from the start of the Omnic crisis. Emre was introduced in the lore seven years ago, leaving Blizzard fans wondering if he was meant to always be a side character, or if there was a reason he didn’t get added in in lieu of even newer characters.

For now, Overwatch 2 players’ focus will be on Freja, who will be playable before her official Season introduction this weekend, from March 21 to 24. We get the feeling that Freja may not turn out to be on the side of Overwatch or Talon, but will she be a baddie? We mean, the other kind of baddie? We’ll see how that plays out soon.

In the meantime, you can watch Freja’s trailer below.