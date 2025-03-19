The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct Is Two Weeks Away

Waiting for certain things to arrive is one of the biggest burdens in the gaming community. Most times, it’s simply waiting for a video game to come out so that they can play it, which is totally fair. However, in the case of the Nintendo Switch 2, it’s not simply that we’re waiting for the console to arrive later this year, but the fact that we know very little about it. That will change, though, in just two weeks, for it’s on that day, April 2nd, that we’ll get a special Nintendo Direct breaking down the console and the games we can expect from it.

Two weeks isn’t a lot of time in context, but it’ll feel like an eternity due to how much people want to get their hands on the console and learn about its games. You might have noticed recently that all sorts of rumors have been going on about what will be on the Nintendo Switch 2, or what games won’t be on it at launch, and, of course, rumors about when it’ll arrive at all.

Needless to say, it’s a bit overwhelming, which isn’t anything new, as the first reveal of the system back in January was done only after NUMEROUS leaks about what the console would look like, be called, and so on were put out.

Thankfully, things have been a bit more “tame” this time around, but it hasn’t stopped people from guessing things about the system and claiming them to be facts.

There are many rumor-mongers who making claims about Mario and both his racing title that we know is coming to the system, and the 3D platformer that we all suspect is coming to the Switch 2 at or near launch. There have also been other “guesses” about various Nintendo franchises and even 3rd party series that we could see in the presentation.

Currently, we don’t have any clue as to how long the presentation will be! Most would likely guess that it’ll be an hour, if not longer, but The Big N hasn’t made that declaration yet. The bigger Nintendo Directs tend to be about 40 minutes, but considering this is far more than a “standard Direct,” it absolutely could go longer.

It’s also important to remember that there will be a “tour” of the system after the Direct arrives, with places all over the world getting a chance to host the Switch 2 for players to try out before the system’s release.

Thus, the countdown continues…