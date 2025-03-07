Nintendo Switch 2 New Details Uncovered Through FCC Filing

It wasn’t too long ago that we got our first official look at the Nintendo Switch 2. The Nintendo company was keen on not revealing too much. Instead, the announcement trailer gave us a brief overview of the handheld console and its dock. But now, a new FCC filing report reveals a little more about the console ahead of the official Nintendo Direct.

Thanks to The Verge, which uncovered the file, we know that there are a few features attached here to confirm. We know the NFC support will be carried over to the new console. That should mean your amiibo will work on the new console or at least have support from developers who want to add content exclusive to the past or future amiibo figurines.

It was even revealed that the feature would be attached to the right Joy-Con, much like the original Nintendo Switch. Likewise, if you recall, the announcement trailer revealed that there would be two USB-C ports. One would be located on the bottom, like the original Nintendo Switch, but there would also be a USB-C port on top.

There’s plenty of speculation as to what this top USB-C port would offer. However, according to the report, we at least know that both will be capable of charging the device. Lastly, we learned that the Nintendo Switch 2 will support Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) networks with up to 80MHz bandwidth.

So, it’s a small tidbit of information about the upcoming console. Of course, we’ll likely learn more about all this and more in the coming month. We don’t have long to go before the upcoming Nintendo Direct next month. That will air on April 2, 2025, and it will highlight more about the console and likely some of the games confirmed for the platform.

Meanwhile, we recently reported that the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is getting a special theater presentation in Paris. We’re unsure if other markets are opening some theater presentations for the already incredibly hyped Direct presentation. Of course, even after this presentation, events are planned to showcase the new console to various markets worldwide.