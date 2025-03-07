Nintendo Switch 2 Direct Getting Special Theater Presentation In Paris

With less than four weeks until the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, the curtain will slowly get peeled back as to what we can expect and what might be done before the event to make it even more special. The Direct is easily one of the most important gaming events in recent times due to the hype that surrounds the console and the anticipation as to what will happen with it. Many are expecting Nintendo to go “full-tilt” and unveil as much as possible while also revealing key details about the Switch 2, like its release date and price at launch. Thus, people want to experience it as soon as possible.

That brings us to ResetEra, where one poster revealed that in Paris, France, the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct will actually be shown inside a theater for fans to enjoy.

It’s a rather clever thing, and it’s sponsored by a gaming non-profit, just for the record. One could easily see why gamers would be up for something like this. After all, there will be plenty of gaming trailers at the event, so why not experience them on the big screen instead of a PC screen or a mobile screen? Exactly. The experience would be much more “enjoyable” on as big a screen as possible. Whether other companies and theater chains decide to do this is unclear, but it’s nice to know that one in Paris is taking this Nintendo Direct as seriously as possible.

After all, this could be a “shift” in the gaming space, depending on how well the Switch 2 reveal knocks it out of the park. Currently, Nintendo is the only one of the three publishers that is doing well in every metric. The console is still selling despite being in its “final year.” Its software is second to none, with all manner of records being broken because of how much the Switch software lineup is selling, and fans are pumped for what happens next.

In an age where numerous major publishers, including Sony and Microsoft, are thinking of going multiplatform either partially or fully, Nintendo is the lone holdout due to the quality of its games and the sales those games are getting. Thus, if the Switch 2 can deliver a massive software lineup that is exclusive across first and third-party developers, things won’t be changing anytime soon.

April 2nd is when the Nintendo Direct drops, and all will be revealed then, no matter what size of screen you’re watching from.