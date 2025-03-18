PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Will Lose These 7 Games Soon

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog subscribers will want to note that a few games are soon leaving the subscription service. Much like Xbox Game Pass, the service features a rotating collection of games. Today, we’re learning that 7 games will soon leave the service in April.

Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re finding out today that the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog is losing 7 video games in April. Hopefully, you had time to play through these games before now. If not, you have just a little bit of time left to give them a go before Sony rips them away. Here’s what will leave the subscription service at the end of this month.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Leaving Soon

-Animal Well

-Tales of Kenzera: Zau

-Nour: Play With Your Food

-Deliver Us Mars

-Miasma

-Stray Blade

-Kena: Bridge of Spirits

As noted by Insider Gaming, we don’t have a date when these titles will be leaving the subscription service. Most speculate we’ll see the exit sometime midway through the upcoming month. But that said, there are still plenty of games to enjoy outside of these. Just this month, we saw the addition of 8 games to the mix. For a quick reminder, we’ll include the games that were recently added to the Game Catalog below.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog March 2025 Additions

-UFC 5 | PS5

-Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown | PS4, PS5

-Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions | PS4

-Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy | PS4, PS5

-Arcade Paradise | PS4, PS5

-Bang-On Balls: Chronicles | PS4, PS5

-You Suck at Parking | PS4, PS5

-Syberia – The World Before | PS4, PS5

Meanwhile, those of you who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass have found that 10 games will be leaving the subscription service soon. However, that announcement came with the reveal of Xbox Game Pass’ second wave of game additions for the month. You can check out what’s being added to the subscription service right here.