Silent Hill 2 Dev Breaks Silence And Explains Why They Changed The Iconic Pyramid Head Boss Battle

I love me some Silent Hill 2. The game was a huge hit, and while it might have slowly gained a larger following over the years, it’s found a new resurgence of fandom. The folks at Bloober Team managed to pull off a fantastic game remake. Although, it’s not a one-for-one shot of the original title made by Konami’s in-house team, Team Silent. Instead, there are some changes made.

Fortunately, fans were not all that upset about some changes and expansions. In fact, the Bloober Team knew that there would be fans pointing out where certain items, battles, and other moments of significance took place in the OG. That’s why they included little remembrance moments for players. Essentially, these were little nods toward the original release. Now, we’re finding out why one particular battle was overhauled.

All the boss battles in Silent Hill 2 had notable touch-ups and expansions. But one of the more iconic moments for players was your first big battle with Pyramid Head. It happened in a stairwell that was blocked by a flood. This left you trapped in a tight space surrounded by one angry Pyramid Head swinging his giant knife around.

Thanks to GamesRadar, we’re discovering that the creative director behind the remake, Mateusz Lenart, spoke about why this battle was changed. Speaking at GDC, the creative director noted that the battle was changed because of the mechanics introduced with the remake. Because you were now given the over-the-shoulder camera perspective, it was felt that this system was too hard to pull off in the original small stairwell location.

That prompted a new, bigger location to experience your first fight with Pyramid Head. But because it was a more prominent location, the developers wanted to ensure players still felt that adrenaline rush. So that prompted developers to make Pyramid Head faster, which ultimately kept the menacing and stressful battle experience from the original release on the PlayStation 2.

If you have yet to pick up Silent Hill 2, the game is available today on PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. You can also find a Before You Buy video coverage of the game in the video we have embedded below.