Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Is Still In The Works

Fans have been waiting for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. The remake was announced years ago, back in 2021, when it was revealed that Aspyr would be handling the game. However, that was changed the following year when Saber Interactive was revealed to be taking over. Since then, we have yet to receive it. However, it’s apparently not scrapped after a new statement was given by Saber Interactive’s CCO.

Saber’s Chief Creative Officer, Tim Willits, recently took to X. This statement didn’t specifically highlight Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. However, according to Tim, all the games they previously announced are still in development, so don’t count Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic out quite yet. That said, it was confirmed that they didn’t have anything to announce to fans quite yet publicly. So, we’ll have to practice patience while waiting for more information to be shared.

Saber Interactive is one of the largest independent developers in the world. We are working on numerous games across many different genres. Everything that we have talked about is still in development. We will share information on upcoming games when we have something cool to… — Tim Willits (@TimWillits) March 14, 2025

At the very least, it’s nice knowing this game wasn’t killed off. There are a lot of fans out there who would love to see the game come back into the limelight. With so many other remakes coming out and having a ton of success in the marketplace, this could be a real winner for Saber.

If you haven’t heard of this game, it’s an RPG launched in 2003. Set thousands of years before the formation of the Galactic Empire, we are following a new adventure to stop a Dark Lord called Darth Malak. Players are stepping into the role of Jedi as they seek a means to stop this Sith. However, you’ll make various choices throughout the narrative, aligning you with the light or dark side of the force.

The game was heavily praised by fans and critics alike. So when a remake was announced, quite a few fans were excited to get a chance to replay this RPG. With as long of a wait we’ve endured, we’re hopeful that the game delivers and meets fan expectations.