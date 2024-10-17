Silent Hill 2 Hits A Major Milestone In Just Days

Silent Hill fans were left in despair as we waited for a new game to emerge in the marketplace. Ever since Konami killed off their in-house group, Team Silent, the franchise was handled by various Western studios. These releases fell below fans’ expectations, and eventually, the IP became nothing more than a shell of its former self. That finally changed with Bloober Team’s modern remake of Silent Hill 2.

When Bloober Team was first unveiled as the studio handling this remake, some fans were skeptical. However, the studio proved it could deliver a thrilling experience. Outside of the positive reception and critical reviews, sales have been solid. Thanks to a report from Gematsu, we’re discovering that Silent Hill 2 has sold over a million units in just three days of the game’s launch.

That’s quite the feat and indicates that fans enjoyed this game right out of the gate. It might even prompt Bloober Team to get another remake offer or a brand-new installment for the Silent Hill franchise. Of course, we know other projects are in the works right now for Silent Hill fans outside of Bloober Team.

If you haven’t been playing Silent Hill 2 and are looking for a thrilling new psychological horror experience for this spooky season, then this is a title you don’t want to miss out on. Silent Hill 2 is a standalone title experience for those unfamiliar with the game, so you don’t need to play through the first game to enjoy this one.

With Silent Hill 2, players step into the role of a man named James. After receiving a letter from his deceased wife, our protagonist is lured to the town of Silent Hill in search of her. However, you soon find that there is something truly wrong with this town.

Those interested in the game can now enjoy it on the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. You can also view our Before You Buy game coverage in the video below.