Copilot AI Will Soon Act As A Personal Aid For Xbox Players

AI is a touchy subject. Some are all for these advancements, while others are hesitant. Regardless of where you stand on the matter, if you’re an Xbox gamer, you will soon see Copilot AI added to the platform. Microsoft is seeking a means to aid players further through this tool.

Microsoft took to the Official Xbox Podcast and later recapped on the Xbox Wire, revealing what Copilot AI will bring. Much like other AI tools, this is a means to help further and aid players. Think of it as a quick strategy guide that can be pulled up at any moment to help get you through a game if you’re stuck.

Rather than searching for a walkthrough on accomplishing something outside of the game, Copilot AI will help immediately walk you through the obstacle. An example of this was shown using Minecraft. A player asked the AI what to do, which prompted Copilot to speak up and alert the player to start punching trees to collect wood. From there, the player continued to ask questions on how to progress, which prompted the AI tool to showcase how to build planks and a crafting table.

But outside of just aiding players in what to do in-game, it can be a tool to refresh some players’ memories. Another example was showcased when a player started a game that hadn’t been played in a while. That allowed the AI tool to recap what happened last in the game.

Furthermore, players can get some tips on how to improve their skills. However, it’s important to note that this Copilot AI is only triggered when the player requests it. So, you shouldn’t expect it to immediately pop up and become intrusive when trying to enjoy a game.

At any rate, this AI tool is not readily available for everyone. Instead, it’s going through the Xbox Insiders program first. Eventually, we might see this rolled out to everyone. For now, you can view the podcast episode below, which includes examples of some features that will come packed with Copilot AI. Meanwhile, you can check out Microsoft’s other gaming related AI tool that was announced last month, Muse AI, right here.