Roblox Developer’s Conference Returning In September

When you talk about “developers” in a certain video game we’ve been highlighting a lot recently that can mean two very different things. The “main developer” is the team behind the game itself. You know, the ones who help keep everything running and ensure that players can do what they want in this universe? Then, there are the “player developers,” who are the ones who help expand the game’s universe by making their own creations for players to come in and have fun with. They can sometimes even work with real-world brands! That’s why the Roblox Developer’s Conference is such a unique thing, as it’s about both the main dev team and the player dev teams.

On its website, the main dev team revealed that the Roblox Developer’s Conference would be both a digital and physical experience when it arrives in San Jose this September. Specifically, September 5th-6th. Here’s the official description of it:

“RDC gathers developers, brands, and creators from all over the world, and will feature networking opportunities, breakout sessions, product demos, and more + a look into the future of Roblox.”

That “networking opportunity” is a bigger deal than you might realize. Why? As we noted recently, there are certain creators within the game that make a lot of money due to their collaborations with various brands. However, recently, the main dev team haven’t been the best about setting up opportunities to interact with those brands, which is hurting them. So, if this is what it’s truly meant to be, it could help alleviate part of the issue.

But that’s not all! The event will also feature the return of a popular awards show:

“The annual Roblox Innovation Awards will be held in person this year at RDC on September 6th. Additional details will be provided at a later date. We are excited to celebrate the Roblox community’s passion, talent, and creativity both virtually and in person!”

Conferences like this are often used to truly showcase the power of the community, and when talking about this particular game, that’s a vast community. Obviously, not everyone will be able to go to San Jose to be part of this, but that’s not a real issue due to it being done virtually, too.

Plus, with certain big events about to drop, the community will likely want to voice certain things to the dev team so that more events like “The Hunt” can drop soon.

So, if you’re interested in this event, start making plans!