Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PlayStation 5 Release Date Potentially Leaked

There is plenty of hype built around Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. The game might have been released last year for the Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms, but we know it’s still coming for the PlayStation 5. That alone was a bit of a shock, as it was believed for a while that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle would be locked behind Xbox’s platform for console players.

However, it was unveiled last year that Sony PlayStation 5 users would also eventually see the game. Today, we saw that the game had a recent ESRB rating. This would suggest we are close to finally getting word about when the game will land on the console. While we await its release date announcement, credible industry insider billbil-kun might have uncovered it.

The industry insider has a strong following, and today, Dealabs, which was translated through Google, suggests that the game will launch on April 17, 2017. However, there is a way to get access even earlier if you can’t wait to dive into this epic adventure.

According to the report, two game versions will be launched. The standard edition will be available for players on April 17, 2025. However, those of you who get the game’s premium edition will have access to the game two days early on April 15, 2025. Standard edition will run you the typical $69.99, which we’re used to seeing with new AAA games now. Meanwhile, the premium edition is said to cost players $99.99. Of course, take this as nothing more than a rumor right now, as it’s not officially confirmed that these dates are attached to the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PlayStation 5 release.

That said, if you’re looking for more insight into the game before it drops on the PlayStation 5, we have you covered. We did provide a Before You Buy video coverage of the game when it initially launched. You can get our overall impressions with it, but you’ll want to note that this might not accurately represent the performance PlayStation 5 players will get right out of the gate.