Roblox’s SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 3 Pass Breakdown

If the image and this article weren’t “convincing enough” for you, yes, there is indeed a game featuring Spongebob Squarepants in this universe. Roblox’s SpongeBob Tower Defense is easily one of the more visual cases of “IP usage” within the title, and while we’re not entirely sure how the game gets away with it or if Nickelodeon really sponsors it, it’s there, and it keeps getting content. One of those pieces of content is the “Season Pass!” Much like other games in the world, this allows players to get special rewards for completing certain tasks or, in this case, leveling up. Thus, the more you play, the more rewards you get. Our guide here will let you know some of the rewards you can expect from this particular season pass.

Is The Season Pass Free?

This is a classic question that everyone should be thinking about when they hear “Season Pass.” The answer is actually two-fold. On the one hand, PART of the Roblox’s SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 3 pass is free. There are items/rewards you can get just by playing the game. No payment is required. However, if you want ALL of the rewards in the Season Pass, you’ll need to cough up 799 Robux to get it and then start unlocking them all. If that’s not “good with you,” then, by all means, pass on it. There are plenty of free rewards to get to make you happy.

What Are Some Of The Rewards?

Another great question that everyone should ask when it comes to this kind of thing. Ironically, the “two tiers” of reward, free and premium, are actually the same thing, just in double the amounts.

So, at Level 1, you’ll get 50 gems in the free tier and then 100 gems in the premium one. Level 2 grants you coins, Level 3 gives you some XP Boosts, Level 4 gives you some delicious Krabby Patties, and Level 5 offers you some Trait Rerolls.

Things repeat until you get to Level 10 when the Magic Conch is up for grabs. You can also get a Bucket of Chum, some Coin Boosts, Gem Boosts, a Jelly Patty, a Legendary+ Chest, a Mythic+ Chest, and…if you are able to make it to Level 50, you can get a Random Special Unit at the free tier and a Bubbles the Dolphin unit at the premium tier.

So, if you want to unlock all of this, you’ll need to work hard and defend your tower!