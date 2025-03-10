Halo Infinite Scrapped 10-Year Plan Details Have Leaked Online

Halo fans have been waiting a good while now for the next campaign to dive into. With Halo Infinite still being the latest mainline installment to play, it’s been a bit frustrating, to say the least. Today, we’re discovering some of the initial plans the developers had with this game before it was eventually scrapped.

This news comes from Rebs Gaming, which has uncovered some new information. During their research, they came across some internal posts about what Halo Studios had planned. As previously stated publicly, the developers wanted to bring Halo Infinite to the forefront over the next ten years.

Initial plans were to release the Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer component to the marketplace a year before the campaign dropped. That would also receive plenty of updates for fans to enjoy. With major game modes planned, such as the previously canceled Tatanka, players would have had everything from standard death matches to a battle royale mode at their disposal.

But what might have stung the most for Halo Infinite fans was the planned campaign content. If you played the campaign for Halo Infinite, you’d know it was rather short. Sticking to the main campaign storyline, it ends with what felt like more content coming our way in the game. That was the plan, as DLC was intended to come out yearly for the game, including a storyline based around Atriox’s reign.

Unfortunately, all of that was scrapped for two major reasons. As noted by Rebs Gaming, the first nail in the coffin here was leadership problems. The final nail was the fact that developers switched to Unreal Engine from their Slip Space engine. That prompted all the previous content being worked on through Slip Space to be scrapped.

Again, we are crossing our fingers that the next game delivers on multiplayer and campaign content. But right now, we have next to nothing on the upcoming game. That said, we do know that Halo Studios was hiring for several positions for what could be the next Halo game. Of course, there is some speculation that Halo games might soon head to the PlayStation 5 as Microsoft has been making their games multiplatform.