The Pokemon Company Showcases Special Concept Bike From Honda

Do you need something to brighten up your day and make your Friday truly special? Well, we have something for you, then. In Japan, The Pokemon Company has been doing something special with the automotive maker Honda. You might recall that they previously looked at their Gen 9 legendary Pokemon Miraidon and said, “Hey, what if we actually made a motorcycle based on its design?” So that’s exactly what they did, and it was really cool. Now, they did the other side of that coin and decided to make a bike based on the Koraidon design, and it’s being shown off in Japan this weekend.

More specifically, those who can go to the Honda Welcome Plaza Aoyama in Tokyo from now until the 9th will be able to see this Koraidon “concept bike” in person. For those unfamiliar with the term, a “concept bike” is a fully designed and built vehicle model, but it does not run. The intent is to show what “something would look like” if it was fully built, and for these two Poke-cycles, the only intent was to show what it would be like to see the “actual life-size Pokemon” in their motor forms.

Recall that in Gen 9, Koraidon and Miraidon had the ability to transform into various things, including cycles, so that you could traverse Paldea with ease. They could fly, climb up rock faces, and more. The irony with the Koraidon bike is that while it is a “cycle,” the Pokemon would have wheels…but use its feet to do all the “heavy lifting.” That’s why you see its feet firmly planted on the ground in the above picture.

Regardless, it looks just like the Pokemon from the games, and as VGC points out, it’s unknown what will happen to the bike and the Miraidon bike after the display is done. If we’re lucky, The Pokemon Company will have it do “tours” of various stores so that fans from all over can see it. After all, there likely isn’t a Poke-fan alive who wouldn’t want a picture with these rides.

There’s also a bunch of them who likely want these bikes to work for real, but let’s just focus on one dream at a time, okay?

Focusing on the franchise, the RPG series recently had its Pokemon Day announcement, and we’re still waiting on the release date for the next game. Hopefully, fans get something else to look forward to this year.