Grand Theft Auto 6 Could Be The Last Hurrah For Xbox Says Analyst

As we all know, Microsoft’s at an unusual spot right now. For years, Microsoft was one of the three big companies in the video game industry, duking it out with console hardware and video game exclusive sales. Of course, Microsoft typically fell in last place. It looks like they are making some very big changes going forward. But for this generation, the final hurrah for Xbox could come with Grand Theft Auto 6.

For many consumers, Xbox might look as if it’s tapping out. We know that they still plan to bring out new hardware. But given that most, if not all, of their future games will land on the PlayStation rival, it’s hard to actually consider a new Xbox console. Still, this generation is not done quite yet, and we still have Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles available for purchase.

Speaking to Windows Central, analyst Rhys Elliott of MIDiA Research noted that this could be the final hurrah for this Xbox generation. The release of Grand Theft Auto 6 is going to be a massive one. As a result, Elliott noted that Microsoft has a strong card to potentially play. What they could do is highlight that the Xbox Series S is the most cost-effective way to purchase and play the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 game.

That would move console units, as it’s already expected that more consumers will move to these latest-generation consoles because of this game. However, that last hurrah and a big bump in potential hardware sales will only play out significantly if marketing rights are won.

Like Rockstar’s other flagship titles, GTA 6 will hit PlayStation and Xbox before it hits PC. Therefore, it could pay off for Xbox to have a significant Series S push and fire sale to tie in with GTA 6 — as one last hurrah for this generation. The marketing team should be banging the drum, highlighting that ‘the Series S is the most accessible way to play GTA 6.’ A sub-$200 Series S could be an enticing entry point to GTA for cash-strapped consumers, of which there are many, thanks to today’s tumultuous economy and cost-of-living crisis. – Rhys Elliott

Sony could get the marketing rights for the game, meaning all the upcoming trailers and teasers will highlight the PlayStation 5. As noted by the analyst, that’s what happened with Hogwarts Legacy. We saw more PlayStation 5 consoles moved because the game was advertised through PlayStation despite being a multiplatform title.

Microsoft might also be forced into paying a premium to secure the marketing rights. With more PlayStation 5 consoles being purchased, Take-Two is likely to seek a larger sum of money to give Microsoft marketing rights. After all, Take-Two wants to make the most money possible, and one way to do that is to ensure the larger platform base is advertising the game.

Regardless, we’ll have to wait and see what happens later this year. Grand Theft Auto 6 is still slated to launch before 2025 wraps. Even if the folks over at PlayStation secure the rights to market this game, it could still play a big role in new console purchases for both Microsoft and Sony.