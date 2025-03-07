Cities: Skyline II Devs Confirms Console Release Is Not Happening Before This Summer

Cities: Skylines II was initially launched in October of 2023. The game was a follow-up to Colossal Order’s 2015 release of Cities: Skylines. That first game was quite a big hit for city-building and management simulator fans. However, the successor is having some trouble getting things going in the right direction. In particular, they are not ready to see this game land on consoles. So you can forget a release happening before this summer.

Much like the first installment, Cities: Skylines II is a city-building game where developers looked to push the envelope. They expanded on various areas from the first game to give players a more simulated experience of building and running a city. When looking at the general reception right now compared to its predecessor, the game isn’t quite hitting the strides most had hoped for.

That’s not to say it’s failing, but so far, it’s been an average experience. Regardless, there are fans who have been waiting to finally try this game. Those stuck on consoles knew that the developers were planning to release this game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Today, we’re learning that the studio isn’t ready to see it reach the general public yet.

We continue to make steady progress on the console version, and our core focus has been on further improving performance and stability. However, despite these advancements, we have more things we need to address before we reach the level of quality and the experience we want for you as our players. We know many of you are eagerly awaiting the console release, but to set expectations clearly: we will not have a release before summer. We want to avoid any premature estimates and instead commit to providing you with reliable information when we’re closer to a launch-ready state. Our goal remains unchanged: to bring Cities: Skylines II to console in the best possible shape.

A new post from the Paradox Forum revealed that the console version is making steady progress. Despite these advancements, the studio still wishes to address several areas. Overall, the goal is to ensure that the game reaches a quality level for players to experience.

Unfortunately, no launch window was given for consoles quite yet. Instead, they only noted that they would not have it ready before the summer months of this year. It is a bummer to hear if you were looking forward to this game, but at the very least, we know the studio has not scrapped the console release altogether.