Assassin’s Creed Shadows Download Size For Xbox Series X|S Revealed (But Not PS5 And PC?)

As it turns out, Ubisoft hasn’t announced that the game has gone gold yet.

There’s a strange situation right now regarding Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

As reported by Eurogamer, Xbox Store shows that the game’s download size is at 107.7 GB. It’s speculated that the PlayStation 5 and PC will get similar download sizes, but this is where things get weird.

The game data for download size has not yet appeared on PlayStation Store. That isn’t particularly unusual, because Sony’s system works so that that information has to be datamined before a game launches.

However, Ubisoft is not revealing what the game’s download size is on Steam. We checked back on their official post about the game’s system requirements for PC, all the way back in January. Strangely enough, they also did not share the download size there!

They did make sure to notify gamers that they will need a minimum 16 GB of RAM, and that they will have to update their storage to SSDs, but we still didn’t get that download size information.

We’re not sure what the situation is, but when we checked on the Xbox Store listing, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is now listed for a download size of 115.52 GB. It’s possible that this information changed after Eurogamer’s report, but it’s all quite curious.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is being released in March 20, 2025. A quick check on their Twitter account does reveal that Ubisoft has yet to confirm that the game has gone gold. These may all be quite normal, and the title will still release on time. But it looks like we won’t be getting all these details until sometime much closer to the actual launch.

It goes without saying, but this may be one of the most important video game releases this year. And that’s not only because of the importance of the Assassin’s Creed franchise in itself. With Ubisoft continuing to report quarterly losses, their fate is caught up between the Guillemots, TenCent, and their other shareholders.

Officially, Ubisoft stated that they have appointed a group of leading advisors, comprised of independent board members, to engage in a strategic review. Off the record, the rumor is that Guillemots and TenCent plan to spin off a new company with some of Ubisoft’s assets.

If Assassin’s Creed Shadows fails, that could force this process to expedite, unless things get out of control. Therefore, what would be best for Ubisoft, including their hundreds of developers around the world, is for Assassin’s Creed Shadows to be a gigantic success, enough to get the company out of the red. The Guillemots may still end up making changes if that happens, but at least the people making the games will have a chance to keep going.