Until Dawn Remake Studio Ballistic Moon Reportedly In Danger Of Closing

Ballistic Moon is a studio that only opened a few years ago. The development team came to fruition in 2019, with their first project landing in the marketplace just this past year. However, it looks like the developers working at the studio have all essentially left. A new report claims that we might soon see the official closure announcement of Ballistic Moon.

Insider Gaming reported that the studio is effectively closed. This comes from a variety of sources familiar with the studio. Apparently, just a very few employees and the studio’s owners are left on staff. Everyone else was laid off, and I’m sure that will leave some fans a bit frustrated.

As reported by the publication, developers are aware of fans chiming in on issues they have uncovered with Until Dawn’s remake release. However, no one is working on any patches, and development has seemingly ceased, so don’t expect any updates to roll out.

After completing Until Dawn’s remake, there were reportedly some discussions with Sony about future publishing deals, but that seemed to have fallen apart. There’s no word on whether there are other publishers the owners might be in talks with. Speculation would suggest that if there were a publisher willing to attach themselves to a future project, then Ballistic Moon could begin to hire staff again.

However, there is no official statement on the studio’s future at the moment. Until we get an official statement, Ballistic Moon is still active despite no insight as to what projects they are currently working on or if there are plans to release new updates to Until Dawn’s remake.

In other news related to Until Dawn, the game will soon receive a movie adaptation. It will be loosely connected to the IP, but those interested in checking it out can view the latest trailer drop right here.